Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

