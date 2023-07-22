Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.