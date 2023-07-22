Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

