OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.05. OLO shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 462,335 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

OLO Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.13.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OLO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

