OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. OLO has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,840 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.