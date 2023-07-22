Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down to $67.42

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.42, but opened at $65.30. Omnicell shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 76,102 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Omnicell last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

