ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 18,333 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $157,847.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,366.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $99,706.02.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $155,288.98.

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

