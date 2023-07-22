Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 384.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orange by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orange by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

