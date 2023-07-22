Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $28,300.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Outset Medical Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $30.55.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
