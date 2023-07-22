Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,919 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

