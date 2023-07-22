Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.