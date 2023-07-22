Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.