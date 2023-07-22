PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $177,175.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00.

On Monday, May 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00.

PDCE stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

