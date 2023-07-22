PETERS & COMPAN Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at PETERS & COMPAN boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE EQT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

