PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

