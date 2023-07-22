Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.