Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $356,075.71 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $356,075.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,021.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

