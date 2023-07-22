Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $230,131.78 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

