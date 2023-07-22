Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 19,771 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $356,075.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,021.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 257.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 811,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,034 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.