Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day moving average is $350.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

