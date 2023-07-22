PotCoin (POT) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $23.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00313682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.