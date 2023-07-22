Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

PFBC stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 94,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.