Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $210.86 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $213.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

