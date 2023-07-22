Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.