Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

