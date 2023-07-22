Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.91. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.