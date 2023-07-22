Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

GOOG stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

