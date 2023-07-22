Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

