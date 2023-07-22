Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.81 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.58.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

