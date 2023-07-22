Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

