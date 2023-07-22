Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,049 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.