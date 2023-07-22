Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,677 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

PSX opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.