Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,054 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $554.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $558.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

