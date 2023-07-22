Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,054 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $554.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $558.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.