Reviewing abrdn (SLFPF) & Its Competitors

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,227 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare abrdn to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares abrdn and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|11.70
|abrdn Competitors
|$540.72 million
|$13.88 million
|11.04
abrdn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|abrdn Competitors
|350.31%
|7.25%
|4.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for abrdn and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|abrdn
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1.17
|abrdn Competitors
|1057
|4659
|6150
|87
|2.44
abrdn currently has a consensus target price of $177.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5,828.93%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 74.43%. Given abrdn’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe abrdn is more favorable than its rivals.
Dividends
abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,196.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.1% of abrdn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
abrdn rivals beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.