Reviewing Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) & Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sany Heavy Equipment International and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sany Heavy Equipment International 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 7 7 0 2.50

Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $98.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Sany Heavy Equipment International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 2.90% 9.92% 4.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 16.05 Oshkosh $8.60 billion 0.69 $173.90 million $3.79 23.97

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Sany Heavy Equipment International. Sany Heavy Equipment International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Sany Heavy Equipment International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Sany Heavy Equipment International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

(Get Free Report)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products. It also provides smart mine products, such as unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems; container equipment comprising front loaders, stacking machines, quayside gantry cranes, etc.; bulk material equipment consisting of grippers, elevated hoisting arms, etc.; general equipment, including heavy-weight forklifts, telehandlers, etc.; and robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts. In addition, the company provides maintenance and other, and property development services. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sany Hongkong Group Limited.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense; and snow removal vehicles for airports and military bases. Its Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment offers aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles for airports; and broadcast vehicles, including electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles for broadcasters and command trucks. Its Commercial segment design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers for concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.