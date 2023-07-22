Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

REXR stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

