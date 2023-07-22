Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Critical Comparison

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ECARX alerts:

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -30.56% Ribbon Communications -7.98% 1.58% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ECARX and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.68%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 78.05%. Given ECARX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $3.66 billion 0.05 -$223.18 million N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $832.72 million 0.70 -$98.08 million ($0.43) -8.00

Ribbon Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats ECARX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.