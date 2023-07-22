RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWEOY opened at $44.57 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.6577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

