RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %
RWEOY opened at $44.57 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.6577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.