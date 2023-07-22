Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Up 3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $409.66 and last traded at $409.13. 200,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 435,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.65.

Saia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

