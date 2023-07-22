Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Up 3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $409.66 and last traded at $409.13. 200,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 435,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.65.
Saia Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Further Reading
