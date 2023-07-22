Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

