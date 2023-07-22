Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of Semtech worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Semtech by 33.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Semtech by 122.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Semtech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

