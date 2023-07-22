Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

