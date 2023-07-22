Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

