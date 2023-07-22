ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $582.10 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.99, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

