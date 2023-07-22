ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.55.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $582.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.33. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

