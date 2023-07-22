SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,667 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fox Factory by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.