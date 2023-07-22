Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

