Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Grows By 8.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,903 shares of company stock worth $1,029,053 in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

