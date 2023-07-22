Short Interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Increases By 9.2%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,215,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

