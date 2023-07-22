Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Increases By 8.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,792,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 31,240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.5 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.