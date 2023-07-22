Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Grows By 8.3%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUB Cyber Security (Israel) alerts:

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.